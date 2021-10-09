The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capitol.jpg.jpg

With an FBI advisory warning of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols in the coming days, law enforcement officials in West Virginia said Tuesday they are on alert.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday called a special session of the Legislature to deal with redistricting as well as to dole out federal pandemic funding.

The session is set to start Monday. Lawmakers already were scheduled to be in Charleston on Sunday through Tuesday for interim committee meetings.

Population changes from the 2020 census require states to review their congressional and legislative districts to ensure equal representation. West Virginia will lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Next year, the entire House of Delegates will be elected from single-member districts for the first time under a law passed in 2018. Currently, more than half of the House is elected from multiple-member districts.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you