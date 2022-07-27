The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A group gathers to protest a sweeping abortion ban bill making its way through the West Virginia Legislature at the state Capitol on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Charleston.

 Leah Willingham | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates passed a sweeping abortion ban Wednesday that makes providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The measure, which now heads to the Senate for consideration, includes exceptions for victims of rape and incest, as well as for medical emergencies.

