CHARLESTON — A text messaging scam mimicking a package alert is circulating throughout the state and beyond.
According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey consumers report having received unsolicited text alerts for packages they were not expecting to have delivered. The text messages will often claim to represent a familiar shipping company, such as FedEx, and may include a fraudulent tracking number, along with a link to a website where the consumer can record his or her delivery preference.
“This is why consumers must always remain on guard," Morrisey said. "That means never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying the legitimacy of the person or entity on the other end.”
FedEx says it will not send unsolicited text messages or emails requesting money, personal information or package details.
Anyone who has received such a message is urged to delete the suspicious text without opening it and report it to abuse@fedex.com.
In general, the Attorney General urges consumers to never click on an unsolicited or suspicious link and never share personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
For more information regarding potential scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.