The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_2267.jpg
Buy Now

The Putnam County Board of Education is shown at its Sept. 20 meeting in Winfield, W.Va., to discuss mask mandates for the third time in the 2021-22 school year.

 Luke Creasy | The Herald-Dispatch

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A West Virginia teachers union is suing a county board of education over its COVID-19 policies.

The West Virginia Education Association filed the lawsuit Monday against the Putnam County Board of Education. The lawsuit, which seeks a preliminary injunction, claims the board’s policies on contact tracing, masks, quarantines and seating charts violate state reportable disease rules.

Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson didn’t immediately return a telephone message Tuesday.

Under the policy, face coverings are optional for students and staff. Masks will become mandatory for at least five days if 25% of a high school’s students test positive or if 15% of an elementary or middle school’s students test positive.

Union President Dale Lee said in a statement that the board “is not willing to make any changes in order to comply with the regulations. WVEA is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment at school for our students and employees.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you