CHARLESTON — For the first time, a West Virginia city is scheduled to host a Lego convention.
The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention is scheduled to be at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 25-26 next year, and will feature attractions centered around the beloved plastic building blocks.
According to the team at BrickUniverse, previous events in other cities have seen thousands of Lego fans show up to see live Lego builds, the Building Zone with thousands of Lego bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of life-sized Lego models.
Professional Lego artist Jonathan Lopes is scheduled to attend Charleston’s event from San Diego, California, to showcase more than 30 of his select Lego displays, including an 8-foot-high Lego Model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. According to organizers, he will be in attendance all weekend and will be able to talk to attendees on his life as a professional Lego artist and how to become a Lego master builder.
Chicago-based Lego artist Rocco Buttliere also is scheduled to bring more than 50 massive Lego models of famous landmarks from around the world, such as the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa; the full Westminster Palace in London; and more. Both artists have had exhibitions in cities around the world, from London to Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen and New York.
Other attractions are scheduled to include:
- Lego Friends Building Area: Tons of Lego Friends bricks to build with.
- Big Brick Building: Younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger Lego Duplo bricks.
- Lego Retail: Purchase Lego merchandise and goodies.
- “Star Wars” Zone: Build spaceships and more with thousands of Lego “Star Wars”-themed bricks.
- The Building Zone: Thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with.
Tickets are $12.99 and are available now for either Saturday, July 25, or Sunday, July 26, at www.brickuniverse.com/westvirginia. Based on sell-outs at other cities’ conventions, organizers say early booking is advised.