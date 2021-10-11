The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

waitress.jpg

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the national tour of the Broadway musical "Waitress" was scheduled for the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Oct. 11.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Broadway musical “Waitress” performance scheduled for Monday night at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center was canceled mere minutes before showtime.

At 6 p.m., multiple members of the cast tested positive for COVID-19, according to Marshall Artists Series officials. At approximately 7 p.m., 30 minutes before showtime, the performance was canceled.

The Marshall Artists Series issued an apology for the inconvenience Monday night and said refunds for tickets will be issued at the point of purchase.

Originally scheduled for April 2020, “Waitress” was already canceled once due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 guidelines also were in place for Monday’s performance, with a requirement that patrons wear a mask while indoors at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and no concessions being offered.

The 85th Marshall Artists Series continues with the Fall International Film Festival from Oct. 21-24.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you