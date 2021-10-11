HUNTINGTON — The Broadway musical “Waitress” performance scheduled for Monday night at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center was canceled mere minutes before showtime.
At 6 p.m., multiple members of the cast tested positive for COVID-19, according to Marshall Artists Series officials. At approximately 7 p.m., 30 minutes before showtime, the performance was canceled.
The Marshall Artists Series issued an apology for the inconvenience Monday night and said refunds for tickets will be issued at the point of purchase.
Originally scheduled for April 2020, “Waitress” was already canceled once due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 guidelines also were in place for Monday’s performance, with a requirement that patrons wear a mask while indoors at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and no concessions being offered.
