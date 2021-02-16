HUNTINGTON — Several options for assistance have been announced throughout the Tri-State to help keep residents warm due to blanket power outages across the area.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, the A.D. Lewis Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, as a warming station. The facility is pet friendly, but pets must remain leashed at all times.
The Salvation Army, at 1227 3rd Ave. in Huntington, also has opened as an emergency shelter. It plans to remain open until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, but the hours could be extended due to changing conditions. Hot meals will be provided, but the shelter is unable to accommodate pets.
The Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., opened as a warming center Tuesday morning.
The Huntington City Mission’s chapel will be open as a cold weather shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Harmony House will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The Teays Valley Church of God, located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, West Virginia, will open at noon as a warming center in partnerships with the Putnam County Emergency Management. The church will provide food, beds and a place to come in out of the cold. Phone and batter charging will also be allowed.
According to Judge Executive Eric Chaney, a warming shelter has been established in Boyd County at the county’s convention center. The Kentucky National Guard is assisting with getting residents to the location. For more information, call 606-393-1801.
Lawrence County, Ohio, also will have warming shelters, according to its commissioners. In Ironton, or the western part of the county, call Eric Barnes at 740-442-7750 or First Baptist Church of Ironton at 740-532-1240. For the Proctorville area, call New Hope United Methodist Church at 740-886-5311.
All COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with masks required and social distancing in effect at the locations.