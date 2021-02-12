HUNTINGTON — Several warming centers and other options are currently available throughout the Tri-State for residents who need to get out of the cold.
According to Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, the A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., will be open as a warming station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for the public.
"Residents are welcome to charge their mobile devices and come in from the cold and warm up with coffee. All CDC safety guidelines, including wearing of face coverings and social distancing, will be observed," Chambers said.
The Huntington City Mission’s chapel will be open as a cold weather shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Harmony House will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Harmony House plans to remain open throughout the weekend.
Lawrence County, Ohio also will have warming shelters, according to its commissioners. In Ironton, or the Western part of the county, call Eric Barnes at 740-442-7750 or Frist Baptist Church of Ironton at 740-532-1240. For the Proctorville area, call New Hope United Methodist Church at 740-886-5311.
According to Judge Executive Eric Chaney, warming shelters have been established in Boyd County at the county’s convention center and the Boyd County Road Department.