The Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington will be open as a warming station for the public to come out of the cold and charge their mobile devices from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Those using the warming station will enter the conference center from the 8th Street side of the building. A police officer will be on duty at the warming station at all times. Service animals will be allowed, but the conference center is unable to accommodate pets. All CDC safety protocols, including social distancing and face coverings, will be observed.
The City of Huntington also offers the A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., as a warming station. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pets are allowed at the community center as long as they remain on a leash at all times.
The emergency shelter at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 2248 Adams Ave. in Huntington, will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 21. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and the shelter will close immediately after. The shelter is limited to 20 people but space is available. No pets are allowed, the church has volunteers that may be able to house pets for those in need. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Huntington City Mission’s chapel will be open as a cold weather shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Harmony House will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The Village of Barboursville community center, 721 Central Ave., will remain open as a warming center until further notice. Hot coffee, water and some snacks are available, but this center is not set up for sleeping arrangements.
Cabell County 911 said Thursday if anyone needs assistance in locating a warming center within the county, call the non-emergency line at 304-526-8555 and they will assist as best as possible.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, the Putnam County Office of Emergency Management and the Putnam County Commission have opened a shelter at the Valley Park Conference Center, No. 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane.
Lawrence County, Ohio, also will have warming shelters, according to its commissioners. In Ironton, or the western part of the county, call Eric Barnes at 740-442-7750 or First Baptist Church of Ironton at 740-532-1240. For the Proctorville area, call New Hope United Methodist Church at 740-886-5311.
According to Judge Executive Eric Chaney, warming shelters have been established in Boyd County at the county’s convention center and the Boyd County Road Department. Contact 606-393-1842 for assistance in getting to the locations.