FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — On Bridge Day, people jump from the 876-foot-tall New River Gorge Bridge. It is the largest one-day festival in West Virginia and it takes place annually on the third Saturday of October.
This year's event will be Saturday, Oct. 15.
This is the only day of the year that pedestrians are allowed on the bridge and the highway gets turned into a festival from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Extreme sport athletes come from all over the world for this event. There will be BASE (or (Buildings, Antenna, Spans and Earth) jumping, rappelling, high-lining, a 5K race, Camp Royal bicycle stunts and whitewater rafting. There also will be a variety of vendors and food.
The festival started as a celebration of the New River Gorge Bridge, an engineering marvel. When it was completed in 1977, it was the largest arch bridge in the world. The first festival was held in November 1980; it has only grown since.
The detour away from W.Va. 19 is on Interstate 79 and Interstate 64/77 and goes into place at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 15. The bridge itself closes at 7 a.m. W.Va. 19 is open to local traffic from Ames Heights Road on the North and W.Va. 16 on the south side of the New River Gorge Bridge.
Fayetteville is two hours from Huntington and one hour from Charleston. For shuttle locations, driving directions, a schedule of events, rules and more, visitofficialbridgeday.com/info.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.