The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hawks Nest Jet Boats
Buy Now

Hawks Nest Jet Boats’ Miss M. Rocks approaches the New River Gorge Bridge near the turnaround point of an upriver excursion from Hawks Nest State Park.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail photos

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — On Bridge Day, people jump from the 876-foot-tall New River Gorge Bridge. It is the largest one-day festival in West Virginia and it takes place annually on the third Saturday of October.

This year's event will be Saturday, Oct. 15.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you