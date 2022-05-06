HUNTINGTON — Residents in and around Huntington are cleaning up after the second large-scale flooding event in nine months.
Mayor Steve Williams on Friday declared a state of emergency in the city after flash flooding swept across much of the area.
“This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly. It also is a vital step in raising public awareness about the severity of this unprecedented flood event, which has resulted in several inches of rain during a short period of time,” Williams said in a news release. “I also applaud the cooperation and assistance from our county and state emergency responders.”
Williams said National Weather Service officials described the flooding as a “once in a generation” event.
Huntington firefighters, police officers, Public Works crews and employees with the Huntington Water Quality Board worked throughout the day Friday to rescue residents and their pets from flooded homes.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said the Enslow Park area was hit hard by Friday’s flooding, and rescue boats were deployed in the area. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said military vehicles were requested for additional help.
Friday’s flash flooding was the second large-scale flooding event to happen in Huntington in nine months. Last August, more than 4 inches of rain fell in 30 minutes, causing severe flooding in the city.
“The one thing that folks need to at least understand as it relates to Fourpole Creek — the watershed is larger than the city of Huntington, and it all comes and narrows down right south of Kinetic Park, and all of that rushes in,” Williams said.
No deaths or serious injuries were immediately reported after several inches of rain flooded streets in and around Huntington, The Associated Press reported.
However, part of Kilgore Creek Road in Milton was closed to traffic Friday afternoon while crews searched for the body of a Milton man who was swept away in floodwaters.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the body of Denver Edmunds, 63, of Dry Ridge Road, was recovered Friday evening after being swept away by high water while Edmunds was operating a farm tractor on Kilgore Creek Road earlier in the day.
Zerkle said the recovery was a joint effort between the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and Milton Volunteer Fire Department.
Flash flooding occurred across much of the area after heavy rains earlier in the day.
Williams said the community’s help is valuable during weather events such as Friday’s flash floods.
“What I’m really pleased about is that neighbors help neighbors — that’s West Virginians; that’s Huntingtonians,” Williams said. “Reach out to our neighbors. What’s on my heart is that we need to help each other. That’s what we do best.”
The city expected to receive flood cleanup kits by Saturday morning and will distribute them in areas that experienced the worst flooding.
Friday’s flash flood warning was in effect for Boone County; south-central Cabell County; central Kanawha County; Lincoln County; Logan County; northwestern Mingo County; and Wayne County in West Virginia; and northeastern Lawrence County in Kentucky. Flooding also occurred in parts of Putnam County.
A flood watch remains in effect through Saturday morning for the same areas, along with Boyd County in Kentucky and Putnam and Mason counties in West Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Several roads in and around Huntington were flooded at the peak of Friday’s rains, including Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland. Officials also reported that all lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard at Washington Boulevard were flooded.
Due to the heavy rain, hillsides in the region also began slipping. A mudslide occurred near a home in the 7100 block of Wildcat Road in Barboursville, but no injuries were reported and no one was stuck or trapped.
Williams said there was severe damage to public and private property throughout Huntington, along with a disruption of utility services.
In addition to the city’s state of emergency, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness for all 55 counties due to the ongoing threat of flooding this weekend. Storms are forecast for much of the state throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service recommends drivers turn around from a flooded area, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.