HURRICANE, W.Va. — A local woman who experienced car trouble this weekend found herself surrounded by a crew of volunteers ready to help.
After visiting her husband in a local rehabilitation center, 78-year-old Linda Nesbitt went for a dessert run Sunday evening, but she didn’t realize there was a major problem with her car until she pulled up at the Wendy’s drive-thru window in Hurricane to collect her Frosty.
The employees noticed her car's flat tire and told her to pull over in the parking lot.
“They said ‘We’re going to change your tire and put on the spare’ and I said ‘You are?’ Then they said, ‘Where is the spare?’ and I said ‘I don’t have a clue.’ And then the other manager came out to help, too,” Nesbitt recounted.
Thankfully, Assistant Manager Kenya Stanley, Manager Cole King and team member Brenton Blake were there to help Nesbitt get back on the road.
“Honestly, if it were anybody we would help them no matter what the situation is,” King said.
Nesbitt was surprised and thankful and said she wanted to make sure recognition was given where it was due.
“That is above and beyond, that was just the kindest thing,” Nesbitt said. “It makes me happy to be a West Virginian because West Virginians care about you.”
Do you have a positive news story to share? Email digital reporter Maggie Susa at msusa@hdmediallc.com.
