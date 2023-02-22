CHARLESTON — Multi-award-winning children's book author Tom Beal and illustrator Elea Paybin will sign copies of their new book “Kurt Discovers the Orchestra” at Taylor Books from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Kurt, who is physically challenged, discovers the wonders of the orchestra and uses that knowledge and emotion to unlock the wonders and strength within himself. This is both Beal’s and Paybin’s second book together. Their first book, “Bara Seal & Emily Too” was released in 2018 and is the recipient of a Mom's Choice Award. Both books are from the West Virginia-based publisher, Headline Books in Terra Alta.
“It is important for children to be read to, and to read because it increases their awareness of the greater world. This will hopefully foster an understanding, tolerance and compassion for diverse people and cultures. Also to enhance their vocabulary which will allow them to better express themselves,” Beal said. “The ability to think critically will also be enlivened by good literature. Finally, reading with your children is just a great time together.”
Beal studied French horn performance at Southern Methodist University and attended graduate school at the New England Conservatory of Music. He is a member of the West Virginia Symphony and a board member of the West Virginia Youth Symphony. He is senior vice president of AC&S Inc. and lives in Charleston with his family.
“That was the goal in writing the (Kurt Discovers the Orchestra) book, to have social awareness and a more in-depth look at what an orchestra is for kids and what it takes to become a musician,” he said. “And also that it’s accessible, it’s not something out there that can’t be attained.”
Paybins studied painting and Japanese at Marshall University while she illustrated “Bara Seal and Emily Too.” Paybins also taught English in Japan for two years before returning to Charleston and now teaches art at the Mountaineer Montessori School.
An ensemble representing the West Virginia Youth Symphony will perform at 6 p.m followed by a book reading at 6:30 p.m. Coloring pages and light refreshments will be provided.
