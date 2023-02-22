The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Multi-award-winning children's book author Tom Beal and illustrator Elea Paybin will sign copies of their new book “Kurt Discovers the Orchestra” at Taylor Books from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Kurt, who is physically challenged, discovers the wonders of the orchestra and uses that knowledge and emotion to unlock the wonders and strength within himself. This is both Beal’s and Paybin’s second book together. Their first book, “Bara Seal & Emily Too” was released in 2018 and is the recipient of a Mom's Choice Award. Both books are from the West Virginia-based publisher, Headline Books in Terra Alta.

