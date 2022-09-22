MORGANTOWN — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.
“Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great state and a big opportunity for many, many reasons,” Justice said in a news release. “I’m proud to see our partners in Morgantown stepping up to the plate to take on a project of this magnitude.”
The Aquatic Center will host the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, the 2024 Big 12 Championships and the USA Diving’s Winter Nationals event in December. Last year, the facility received more than $50,000 in bid and hospitality support from the Monongalia County Commission Tourism Advancement Fund.
“The Aquatic Center has been able to host national competitions due to help and support of the community, including resources, volunteers, surrounding businesses and county leadership,” said Jennifer Lainhart, director of the Aquatic Center.
USA Diving will conduct site visits in October and November and the winner will be publicly announced in early January 2023.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.