20210124-gm-handwerkers-purple heart.jpeg

Bobby Gunnoe’s Purple Heart, displayed in the Purple Heart shadow box made by Doug Gerwig.

 BOBBY GUNNOE | Courtesy photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the state Capitol dome will be lit purple tonight, Thursday, Nov. 10, in honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart Award.

The true anniversary of the distinguished Purple Heart is on Veterans Day, but because of inclement weather expected from Hurricane Nicole on Friday, the Capitol dome lighting will take place at about 5 p.m. a day in advance.

