CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the state Capitol dome will be lit purple tonight, Thursday, Nov. 10, in honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart Award.
The true anniversary of the distinguished Purple Heart is on Veterans Day, but because of inclement weather expected from Hurricane Nicole on Friday, the Capitol dome lighting will take place at about 5 p.m. a day in advance.
"We owe everything we can give to the brave men and women who fought for our protection and freedoms, and I truly believe that we should always do what we can to show our appreciation," Justice said in a news release. "I'm happy to light the Capitol dome purple to show our continued support for all veterans across the country and here at home in West Virginia."
The 'Light to Unite' initiative was started by the National Flag Foundation to show national unity and support for our military heroes.
The Capitol dome joins several other landmarks in this year's 'Light to Unite' initiative, including One World Trade Center, The Willis Tower, Philadelphia International Airport, and U.S. Steel Tower.
The original Purple Heart was established by George Washington in 1782 when he was the Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, but it wasn't until after World War I that the award earned worldwide recognition.
More than 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded to service members nationwide as of August, according to the Department of Defense.
