Social Worker Raises
West Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Charleston on March 13, 2020.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch is retiring at the end of the year, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

Dr. Jeffrey Coben will step in as interim secretary, the Republican governor announced. Coben is West Virginia University's associate vice president for health affairs and the dean of WVU's School of Public Health.

