A State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia is still in place after two weeks, and now more severe weather is on the way.
“We have a pretty large storm system that’s moving in from the west, the south and west, up into our region. So later today and into tonight, is when we can expect some thunderstorms and because of how strong this system is, we’re also expecting some strong wind gusts as well. We can see damaging wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour after the storms move through tonight,” said Joe Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m tomorrow for most of the state, including Cabell County. Two more warnings for ice storms and winter weather have been issued for some eastern counties. Advisories and warnings are updated every two to three minutes.
“Flooding is possible in any of these storms. We are expecting the highest risk of flooding mainly in areas to the west so Ohio and Kentucky have a higher threat of flooding than we do,” Curtis said.
That’s less rain than the storm from two weeks ago and more storms are expected through the rest of the spring season.
“In general we’re expecting about an additional quarter to a half an inch of rainfall through the rest of today and into tonight,” he said.
The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division continues at partial activation. The Division will closely monitor weather threats, stream levels, and remain in close contact with local emergency managers across the state for the duration of this event.
Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear also issued a state of emergency ahead of severe storms. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected north of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass parkways. A tornado watch is in effect for most of Western Kentucky. Isolated hail up to the size of a quarter is possible. A flood watch is in effect across southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky.
“We have been through so much and lost too many Kentuckians to severe weather; we don’t want to lose anyone else. Please make a plan and prepare for today’s expected weather events,” Beshear said. “Emergency management, communications, transportation, energy and environment staff are activated and monitoring the storms at our Emergency Operations Center. We also have the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police ready to respond.”
The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminds people to never put generators indoors and to use them 8-10 feet outside of their residence where there’s no chance of carbon monoxide poisoning. Also do not drive through flooded roads.
