BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — It had been 21 years since the West Virginia Open had made its first and only stop at Pete Dye Golf Club, longer than reigning West Virginia Amateur champion Alex Easthom has been alive.
But there are plenty of competitors at this week’s 88th edition of the tournament who still remember the 2000 event, particularly the winner that week.
That was the late Brad Westfall, who claimed his third of five West Virginia Open titles at Pete Dye in 2000. His five championships rank as the third most all time behind second-round leader David Bradshaw (11) and Sam Snead (17). Westfall passed away in March of 2016 at age 52.
But more than the wins, Westfall’s personality is what’s remembered most, and that is especially true this week as one of the game’s two premier events in the state makes a return to Pete Dye.
Two-time Open champion and Marshall Hall of Famer Jonathan Clark (2001, 2012) was one of the closest to Westfall, as were his first-round playing partners Aaron Gizzi and Chris McGinnis, who is also the director of golf at Pete Dye.
As the group prepared to start its opening round on the 10th hole on Wednesday, the three shared a moment to honor their late friend.
“When we teed off (Wednesday) afternoon, we went to the tee and I still have his (funeral) service paper from when he died in my bag,” Clark said. “We talked about it on the tee … it’ll never leave my bag. We did it on the 10th tee and, obviously with Gizzi and McGinnis and I, the three of us knew him well. It was touching. I just wish he was here.”
“When Jonathan brought that out, it was a good emotional thing to where it was like, ‘He’s here with us, let’s see what we can do,’” McGinnis added. “We wanted to honor Brad as much as possible this week, but for those that knew him really well and played a lot of golf with him, he was definitely here in spirit. Unfortunately, for a lot of us, we would’ve rather had his game than our own this week.”
Indeed, so far the Pete Dye Golf Club is having its way with most, good scores few and far between. Clark had a roller coaster of a day on Thursday, making triple bogey at 11, followed by a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch on holes 14-16 and then bogeying 17 and 18 to finish at 3-over 75. He’s 5 over for the tournament in a tie for 11th place.
But for a moment before Wednesday’s opening round started, before grinding over tough shots, reading undulating greens and planning the tournament’s future, the three reflected on tournaments past. McGinnis said that will always be the case.
“A personality like Brad’s makes an impression,” McGinnis said. “I don’t know of too many people that disliked him but the people that got to like him loved him, and we’ll remember him forever, for sure.”
NO SPECIAL FEELING: After Kenny Hess broke through and won the Open for the first time at age 32 a year ago at the Resort at Glade Springs, one may have thought that this week would have felt different to Hess.
But after grinding to back-to-back rounds of 1-over 73 to sit tied for sixth place, Hess said not much has been different about entering the Open as the defending champion.
“Not at all, actually,” Hess said. “There wasn’t anything special about it. It was so laid back, it wasn’t much different. I wanted to prep a little harder than I did last year, but I just haven’t been that sharp.”
“The wedge game isn’t sharp and I’m missing in the wrong spots, which you can’t do out here.”
At six shots back and on a trek that could see massive swings in scoring with an errant shot here or there, Hess is anything but out of it and believes that a freer, more easy approach on Friday could be key to turning in a good round.
“It’s been almost yippy, kind of flinching a little bit on tight shots and not free-swinging like I can,” Hess said. “So tomorrow I might as well go free-swing it and try to shoot 62 and see what David (Bradshaw) does, because obviously, he’s going to play good. He knows how to win.”
SCRATCHED GOLFERS: A few local contenders pulled out before ever getting started this week. Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell, a four-time West Virginia Amateur champion, was forced to withdraw to focus on Little League with his sons. Christian Brand, a former Capital and Marshall standout and Korn Ferry Tour player who claimed West Virginia Open titles in 2014 and 2015, was also a late scratch due to work. Finally, 2005 Open winner Craig Berner, the pro at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville, also missed out on the event due to a planned trip.