CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-23 flu season was reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health.
No details of the death will be released, including the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender, in order to protect the family's privacy, DHHR said.
“The loss of a child is profound,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting state health officer, in a news release. “While most individuals recover from the flu, it can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults, especially those with existing health conditions and compromised immunity. We extend our deepest sympathies to this family.”
Those who are very susceptible to flu and its complications include children under the age of 5, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes or asthma.
Infants under 6 months of age cannot receive the influenza vaccine, according to state health officials. The best way to protect them is to have everyone who will have contact with the infant receive a flu vaccine, and also limit an infant’s exposure to large groups of individuals.
“Now is the ideal time to get your flu shot, as West Virginia is experiencing a historically early start to the flu season. The flu vaccine is the first line of defense to protect yourself, and people around you who are vulnerable to the serious effects of the flu. We urge all West Virginians 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Shannon McBee, state epidemiologist.
Other precautions people can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:
Staying home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours
Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly
Washing hands frequently, preferably with soap and water
“For the past two consecutive years, flu vaccine rates in West Virginia have been lower than they were before the pandemic,” added McBee. “Despite seeing more flu cases in our state and the nation, we are concerned about the lack of an uptick in vaccine rates. Additionally, RSV and COVID cases continue to circulate which could further overwhelm our hospital system.”
A total of five influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide during the 2022-23 influenza season according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.