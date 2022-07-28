The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The state government mainframe is back online after failed equipment at the West Virginia Office of Technology’s primary data center caused an extended outage.

Government services for multiple state agencies requiring the mainframe, including the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health and Human Resources, are fully restored at this time, said Samantha Knapp, director of communication for the state Department of Administration, in a news release.

