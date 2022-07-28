CHARLESTON — The state government mainframe is back online after failed equipment at the West Virginia Office of Technology’s primary data center caused an extended outage.
Government services for multiple state agencies requiring the mainframe, including the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health and Human Resources, are fully restored at this time, said Samantha Knapp, director of communication for the state Department of Administration, in a news release.
The state’s third-party vendor, Park Place Technologies, worked around the clock to repair the mainframe hardware, according to the release. IBM and Ensono also joined Park Place Technologies to support the state in resolving issues.
“Technology provides an opportunity to deliver efficient and effective government services. However, it also creates a dependency on that technology,” said Chief Information Officer Josh Spence in the release. “It is essential that we continue to modernize our technology infrastructure to increase the resiliency and reliability of government services and to decrease the risk of future impacts.”
At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Office of Technology will immediately begin working on contingency plans to migrate to a safer, more resilient system to prevent future outages, Knapp said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.