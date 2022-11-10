The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum Christmas Light Show will be open to drive through from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5-20, 2022. 

 Courtesy of WV Farm Museum

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Two million lights will be twinkling this year at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate the Christmas season. The display runs Dec. 5-20 from 6-9 p.m. each evening.

Admission to the light show is free, but donations in support of the nonprofit museum are appreciated.

