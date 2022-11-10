POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Two million lights will be twinkling this year at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate the Christmas season. The display runs Dec. 5-20 from 6-9 p.m. each evening.
Admission to the light show is free, but donations in support of the nonprofit museum are appreciated.
Santa will also be on hand to talk with the kids Thursday through Sunday each week.
"This light show is one of the best in the state and a credit to the hard work of the board and volunteers at the Farm Museum," said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, in a news release. "This should be an annual holiday tradition for everyone in the area."
Volunteer groups are being sought to adopt buildings to decorate, along with individuals who want to help with smaller decorating projects.
Call the office, email or Facebook message to volunteer.
The State Farm Museum is located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off W.Va. Route 62.
For more information, find the museum on Facebook, call the office at 304-675-5737 Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com.
