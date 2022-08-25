CHARLESTON — A truck carrying an amines solution crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County late Wednesday night, spilling into water and killing fish, officials say.
The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. or midnight at the 62-mile marker at Pax, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. The turnpike was closed in both directions for much of the day Thursday, with all lanes reopening as of around 7:30 p.m.
The truck driver, identified by the Parkways Authority as Dennis West, was arrested for driving under the influence. He was not injured in the crash.
The truck was carrying 12 totes with 275 gallons each of dimethylamine, all of which were breached in some way, according to Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Dimethylamine is used as a solvent and in making rubber, textiles, drugs and other chemicals. The material is colorless and has a fishy or ammonia-like odor.
The Charleston Fire Department hazardous materials team was called to assist in the removal of the material.
The spill caused a fish kill in Paint Creek that is believed to have reached as far as Standard, an unincorporated community in Kanawha County. The material is expected to kill more fish as it flows toward the Kanawha River, officials say.
The material originated in Spain, traveled through a port in Charleston, South Carolina, and was destined for Total Distribution in Nitro, according to Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
A biologist with the state Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene Thursday, working toward a solution, according to Kanawha County officials.
People who live in the area should avoid contact with Paint Creek water until the materials are diluted, Kanawha officials say.
