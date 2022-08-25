The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

1168.jpeg

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike were closed Thursday after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Transportation

CHARLESTON — A truck carrying an amines solution crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County late Wednesday night, spilling into water and killing fish, officials say.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. or midnight at the 62-mile marker at Pax, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. The turnpike was closed in both directions for much of the day Thursday, with all lanes reopening as of around 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you