The new West Virginia Waterfall Trail has had more than 10,000 participant check-ins since its debut in early June.

It is the first statewide trail, but because of its popularity, the state Department of Tourism is accepting nominations for falls to add to it. The trail currently features 29 waterfalls spread across the different regions of the state.

