The new West Virginia Waterfall Trail has had more than 10,000 participant check-ins since its debut in early June.
It is the first statewide trail, but because of its popularity, the state Department of Tourism is accepting nominations for falls to add to it. The trail currently features 29 waterfalls spread across the different regions of the state.
“We started this trail because our research showed that folks love waterfalls. And wow — that’s really proven to be true,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby in a news release. “If you’re looking for a great summer activity, I encourage you to hit those Country Roads and start your waterfall hunt. There’s truly no better place to get out and explore than right here in Almost Heaven!”
Of the 29 falls, the top three most-visited sites are Cathedral Falls, Kanawha Falls and Blackwater Falls.
Following close behind in visitor check-ins is Mill Creek Falls at Hawks Nest and Elakala Falls.
Some of the least crowded, hidden falls include Seneca Creek Falls, High Falls of the Cheat and Whitaker Falls.
The state waterfall trail has been nationally recognized by “Travel + Leisure,” “USA Today,” “Southern Living” and “TravelAwaits,” which have said it is a perfect activity for summer.
Trail-goers track their progress through a free online passport, earning rewards along the way. After three locations, they can earn an official waterfall trail sticker. At 10 locations, they earn an official waterfall trail water bottle, and at 20, they earn the official waterfall trail T-shirt.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.