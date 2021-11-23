Snowguns at Snowshoe Mountain Resort add accumulation to a “whale” of machine-made snow that will be used to thicken the trail base at the Pocahontas County ski area, scheduled to open Thursday, Nov. 25.
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public on Thanksgiving.
Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Thursday with a limited number of trails. The resort also will be open Wednesday to passholders and anyone who already purchased lift tickets for that day.
The Pocahontas County facility will have 30 acres of available terrain to skiers and snowboarders with three lifts operating, the West Virginia Ski Areas Association said in a news release.
Ski operations at Timberline resort could start as early as this weekend, while Canaan Valley and Winterplace resorts are scheduled to begin in the middle of next month, the statement said. Visitors are asked to check with the resort for COVID-19 safety requirements.
The association again this year is offering a program that will let children in fourth and fifth grades ski or snowboard for free. Under the program, up to three junior lift tickets and one rental will be allowed at participating resorts during the 2021-22 season, the statement said.
West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March, weather permitting.
