CHARLESTON — Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton in Wetzen County, was fatally injured overnight while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

“It is an absolute tragedy to lose this hard-working, dedicated young man," Justice and his wife, first lady Cathy Justice, said in an emailed statement Wednesdayd after learning of Dille's death. "Cathy and I are heartbroken for his loved ones and fellow miners. We ask that you please keep this man in your prayers during this difficult time."

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training continues to investigate the accident. Initial information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, a section foreman, according to the governor's release.

