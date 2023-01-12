FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Downtown Fayetteville will host its annual Wizard Weekend from Jan. 27-29.
Some of this year’s activities include a sorting ceremony, costume contest, scavenger hunt, potions class, spell casting, wand making, quidditch and two great feasts.
The majority of the experiences are free.
Enjoy wizard themed shops through town and magical treats like the Great Googly Moogly, which has wizardly wonders, and Cathedral Cafe's ButterBeer lattes.
New this year, Laurel Creek Falconry will do a falconry demonstration and Roy Moose will do a presentation about the Snakes of West Virginia.
The majority of activities will take place outdoors and involve walking around town to allow for more social distancing. Participants will want to check the weather before attending to dress accordingly. Outdoor activities are subject to change and can be canceled in the case of severe weather.
Find the full schedule and links to make reservations for select events here.
