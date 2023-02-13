If bread and cheese are your love language, here are seven restaurants serving heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day:
Rapid Fired Pizza: Customers can build their own 11” heart-shaped pizza for $10. The pizza chain is also offering a Valentine’s Day special: Two “Build Your Own” heart-shaped pizzas and two fountain drinks for $25. There are locations in Ashland and Huntington.
Donatos Pizza: With a location in Ashland, customers can order a heart-shaped pizza for the price of a medium pie.
Papa John’s: The national chain is offering one-topping, thin crust pizzas for the holiday.
Marco’s: Marco’s can make a heart-shaped pizza any time of year upon request.
Not Pizza Hut: While it’s been popular in past years, Pizza Hut is not offering heart-shaped pies this Valentine’s Day.
