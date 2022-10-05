William Shatner is coming to Charleston Feb. 8, 2023. First there will be a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”
Shatner will share fascinating and humorous stories from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask him their question during a Q&A.
Tickets start at $35, and a limited number of VIP packages are available for an additional fee. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, Oct. 5, and public sale begins Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. online at www.TheClayCenter.org, by phone at 304-561-3570 or by visiting the Clay Center box office in person.
