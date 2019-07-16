hnt1-75rhl5asx9ky9c0_23978.jpg
Mayor Steve Williams speaks during a press conference launching Compass, a program designed to provide first responders with mental health and wellness resources, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Huntington Fire Department Centennial Station No. 1.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispat

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams is one of 40 mayors chosen to participate in a year-long education program hosted by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Mayors in the program will connect to educators and experts from the Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The goal is to help mayors manage running a city and provide opportunities for them to connect.

To kick off the program, Williams is attending an assembly in New York City which began Sunday and ends Tuesday. He is attending at no cost to the city.

Mayors are expected to attend classroom sessions on management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard. After the assembly, two senior-level city officials nominated by each mayor will attend another assembly in August. They also will attend virtual classes throughout the year. Williams chose Communications Director Bryan Chambers and Huntington Municipal Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Burns to participate.

Participation in the program, including tuition, accommodation, meals, and airfare, is fully funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

