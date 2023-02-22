Boone Career and Technical Center Adventure Tourism Instructor Bobby Miller along with students are providing an aesthetic makeover to shelter areas of the Drawdy Falls roadside park facilities near Peytona.
The three prizes explorers can win by checking in at waterfalls on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail are a sticker, a water bottle and a t-shirt.
Photo courtesy of West Virginia Tourism
Blackwater Falls is just one of the 29 waterfalls on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail.
Courtesy of WV Tourism
Chasing waterfalls takes on a whole new meaning in West Virginia with the first statewide Waterfall Trail.
The trail was created for travelers looking to get off the beaten path, reconnect with nature and discover more than two dozen waterfalls for a chance to win exclusive prizes.
With over 200 waterfalls across the state, the more than two dozen cascades featured along the trail are the perfect way to kick off a summer of waterfall hunting.
It’s not a linear trail and includes 29 falls so far. Participants can also submit a site not on the trail. There are four regional road trips: the Southeastern or Northern portions of the state, the Potomac Highlands or the New River – Greenbrier Valley.
The trail includes well-known falls such as Blackwater and Sandstone, but also features hidden gems like Finn’s in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Drawdy in Boone County. Some, like the Cathedral, tower above the valley floor, while others span wide rivers.
To participate and win prizes, register to get a “West Virginia Waterfall Trail Passport” by filling out the requested contact information. After signing up, a digital passport for the waterfall trail will be instantly delivered to your phone via text or to the email provided.
Check-in to mark each waterfall off the passport. Those who check-in to three locations will receive a sticker, after 10 check-ins explorers get a water bottle and the prize for 20 check-ins is a T-shirt. All check-ins can be done within a five-mile radius of each location.
