ASHLAND — With six participating locations and events, Ashland hosts its first Coffee and Tea Week from March 19-26.
Visit Ashland, Ky created the week when it realized there were fewer events scheduled in March.
“We are fortunate that over the past year, to have so many local coffee and tea shops open up downtown. So this is just to raise awareness for those locations and to have people get out and spend some time downtown checking out the new shops and trying local coffee,” said Courtney Hensley, the assistant director of Visit Ashland, Ky.
Each coffee or tea shop has special drinks, some are old favorites and others are new creations, to celebrate the week. The participants include:
606 Coffee Co., which created a maple, cinnamon and vanilla-flavored drink available hot, over ice or blended with Whit’s frozen custard.
Bubbles N’ Sweets, new to its location on Winchester Avenue, is serving up two drinks: a banana coffee and milk tea. The taro milk tea with butterfly pea flower and matcha foam represents the colors of Ashland: green, purple and blue.
The Blossom Juicy Bar inside the Ashland Town Center has taro milk tea and tiger milk black tea.
The Pour House’s two locations in Russell and King’s Daughters Medical Center have three drinks: the first is “Tall, Dark and Handsome,” a salted caramel latte and a vanilla latte. All three can be made hot or iced.
Sky 37 has two pour over options and a Brazilian cold brew. The pour overs are a bourbon flavor and a caramel, pineapple bourbon flavor.
The Coffee Doc, also inside the Ashland Town Center next to Blossom Juicy Bar, is serving its signature, vanilla-flavored, super-sweet iced coffee: the Chief of Staff.
Each location will have a coffee passport, once a customer has gotten their passport stamped at three locations or more by making a purchase, they can submit their passport electronically to Visit Ashland, Ky and be entered to win a prize. Prizes include two Ninja coffee machines with a built-in milk frother, Goose Bridle Coffee and coffee accessories.
In addition to the give away and tasty new drinks, there are other events scheduled within the week.
On March 22, The Mill will host an event by its supplier Goose Bridle Coffee called “Coffee101: An introduction to coffee quality and coffee blending.”
Goose Bridle’s founder and roaster Dr. Will Stevens will teach ways anyone can make better coffee at home and explain how industry professionals assess coffee quality. During the class, participants will use their new skills to help pick the AKY Coffee and Tea Week blend. This blend will be sold in Ashland for a limited time, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to benefit the Clark Family Discovery Center at the Highlands Museum. At the end of the evening, each participant will take home a bag of Goose Bridle Coffee. Tickets are $30 each and the class if 90 minutes long.
“I don’t know that anything like that has been done in this area so I think it’ll be something new and unique that people will be able to try for the first time,” Hensley said.
On March 23, Broadway Books is hosting a “Build Your Own Tea Blend” event by Appalachian Folkology. Participants will learn about a variety of herbs and their health benefits before building their own tea blend for their specific needs. The class itself is free to attend, but the cost to create a tea blend is $15 which can be paid for at the event.
Jessica Pack Esthetics is offering a “Mocha Latte Facial” for $75 with appointments available all month. The hour-long experience rejuvenates skin by indulging in the antioxidant-packed facial designed for superior anti-aging and restorative effects. It boosts circulation, builds collagen, improves elasticity and reveals brighter skin tones.
In late January, there was some drama about boba in the Ashland Town Center. The owners of Bubbles N Sweets, which opened in October 2022, were told they could no longer serve boba as of Feb 1. The franchise Blossom Juicy Bar, which opened in January had the “exclusive rights to boba” in the mall.
A few weeks later, Bubbles N Sweets announced that it was moving into the same store front as the Green Bar (which is now closed) and incorporating some of the Green Bar’s items into its menu.
Both Bubbles N Sweets and Blossom Juicy Bar are featured in the event.
“We fully support both of those businesses, they are located within the city limits and that is the area that we promote so we want both of them to be successful,” Hensley said.