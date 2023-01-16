The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. announced the winners of its 2023 Water Bottle Photo and Art contests. Kelsey Wood won the art competition and Chandler Munroe won the photography competition.

The contest was part of the company’s seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14 celebrating its iconic 384 Water Bottle design. The 384 Water Bottle is an 85-year-old design. It comes in two sizes, 16 and 36 ounces, and eight colors.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you