Scantag performs during Word on The Block, a multi-level, intergenerational mixed genre event, on Nov. 6, 2021, along 8th Avenue in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The Word on the Block 2 event in Huntington will feature history and original music from Black artists. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, from 3-5:30 p.m. on 8th Avenue between Hal Greer Boulevard and 17th Street.

“This event was inspired by the need to bring people out from COVID isolation and also to bring some positive energy around, in America, in our town because a lot of the racial discontent that had been happening in 2019 and 2020,” said Mitzi Sinnott, event producer and co-creator from All Here Together Productions.

