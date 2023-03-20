The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, March 21.

Since 2006, March 21 has been recognized as a day to celebrate the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.

