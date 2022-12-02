Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, assistant adjutant general – Army, left, Caleb Melton and Beth Melton pose in front of Christmas decorations at the White House before first lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces event on Nov. 28 at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Melton family participated in a roundtable discussion with Biden and National Guard families from across the United States on issues affecting National Guard children.
A West Virginia Air National Guard family from the Charleston area was chosen to participate in an event at the White House earlier this week.
First lady Jill Biden held a Joining Forces Initiative on Monday in Washington, D.C. Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton, along with his wife Beth and their son Caleb, participated in the event.
Caleb was one of seven National Guard children selected to participate in a roundtable discussion with Jill Biden, highlighting their unique experiences and how their communities and schools can support them.
“It was an honor to meet and participate in the roundtable with Dr. Biden. I was able to briefly share about the opportunities available to military teens whose parents serve in the West Virginia National Guard,” Caleb, 15, said of the event in a news release.
Caleb is a sophomore at St. Albans High School in Kanawha County, where he is a member of the varsity golf team and aspires to work in the cybersecurity field.
“This was an awesome experience that I will always remember. I’m very appreciative to all who serve,” he said.
Scott Melton serves as the military personnel management officer for the headquarters of the West Virginia Air National Guard. Beth Melton is the airman and family programs manager for the 130th Airlift Wing.
Jill Biden, a National Guard mother, hosted the event to honor the Guard and its service to the nation. She joined National Guard families and state adjutants general for the event, which included the roundtable discussion. Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, the assistant adjutant general of the Army, and his wife Kelly also joined the Melton family at the White House for the event.
The first lady reignited Joining Forces in April 2021, after its creation with former first lady Michelle Obama in 2011. Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.
