The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Joining forces photo.jpeg

Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, assistant adjutant general – Army, left, Caleb Melton and Beth Melton pose in front of Christmas decorations at the White House before first lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces event on Nov. 28 at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Melton family participated in a roundtable discussion with Biden and National Guard families from across the United States on issues affecting National Guard children. 

 Submitted photo

A West Virginia Air National Guard family from the Charleston area was chosen to participate in an event at the White House earlier this week.

First lady Jill Biden held a Joining Forces Initiative on Monday in Washington, D.C. Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton, along with his wife Beth and their son Caleb, participated in the event.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you