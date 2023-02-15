HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water has switched to an alternate intake on the Guyandotte River, which is now supplying all the water to the utility's Huntington Water Treatment Plant.
According to the company, the measure is precautionary and follows a chemical release that affected the Ohio River due to a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.
Last Friday the utility began work to temporarily switch its drinking water source, which required the installation of large pumping equipment and more than 3,700 feet of aboveground water lines.
“With the help of ORSANCO, the U.S. EPA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Huntington, Greater Huntington Parks & Recreation District, Cabell County Emergency Management, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Coast Guard, CJ Hughes and many other partners, the extraordinary task of alternating our drinking water supply was completed in just over three days,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, in a news release. “I am so proud of the collaboration across organizations and the men and women who worked tirelessly to execute our contingency plan. Our Huntington area customers can rest assured that we continue to supply them with safe drinking water, and we completed this effort with their health and safety at the forefront of our decision-making.”
The company made the decision to use the temporary intake today by evaluating the entire situation including the status of the temporary intake, the status of the distribution system, and following river flow modeling and data that indicated chemicals from the train derailment were detected within 80 miles of the company’s Ohio River water intake.
West Virginia American Water consulted with the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, which confirmed that no drinking water advisories need to be issued. Water quality testing of the Guyandotte River confirmed that samples meet all state and federal guidelines for drinking water sources.
West Virginia American Water continues to monitor water quality parameters on both rivers and has treatment options and further contingency plans it can implement as needed. Should the need arise to issue a drinking water advisory, customers will be immediately notified.
