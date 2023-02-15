The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water has switched to an alternate intake on the Guyandotte River, which is now supplying all the water to the utility's Huntington Water Treatment Plant.

According to the company, the measure is precautionary and follows a chemical release that affected the Ohio River due to a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

