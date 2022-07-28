Crew members from the West Virginia National Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, located in Williamstown, W.Va., prepare to deploy to South Carolina in support of Hurricane Dorian response and recovery operations in this Sept. 4, 2019, file photo.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard is sending aircraft and crews to Kentucky in the wake of devastating flooding there this week.
At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft with hoist capability and a crew of 14 soldiers will be sent to support the Kentucky National Guard.
Crew members are deployed from Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC) and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion located in Williamstown, West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia National Guard, each unit has specialized equipment and crews to provide aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and hoist capabilities.
“The mission of the National Guard is to be ready at a moment’s notice to help our citizens in need, and right now, our neighbors in Kentucky need our help,” Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said in a news release. “Our men and women are proud to answer this call.”
