190904-Z-FC129-004

Crew members from the West Virginia National Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, located in Williamstown, W.Va., prepare to deploy to South Carolina in support of Hurricane Dorian response and recovery operations in this Sept. 4, 2019, file photo.

 Edwin Wriston | U.S. Army National Guard

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard is sending aircraft and crews to Kentucky in the wake of devastating flooding there this week.

At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft with hoist capability and a crew of 14 soldiers will be sent to support the Kentucky National Guard. 

