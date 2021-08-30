This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia has seen its highest number of weekly cases of the coronavirus in seven months, fueled by the more contagious delta variant.
The 5,333 new positive cases reported statewide for the six-day period ending Saturday were the highest since more than 5,900 cases were reported for the seven-day week ending Jan. 17, according to state health data. Figures for Sunday will be released on Monday.
Cases of the delta variant totaled 2,511 in 51 of the state's 55 counties. There have been no such cases reported in Clay, Hardy, Pendleton and Wirt counties. On July 29, there were 100 delta variant cases statewide, according to health data.
Active cases statewide hit 15,663 on Saturday, up from 2,383 at the end of last month.
The number of deaths from the virus grew for the second straight week. There have been at least 3,064 virus deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
