The state of West Virginia is home to over 200 waterfalls statewide, which has led tourism officials to establish a statewide waterfall trail.
The trail features 29 waterfalls ranging from the most popular in the state to some of the lesser-known cascades. It is geared for travelers willing to get off the beaten path, and discover some of the views the state has to offer.
Some commonly known falls include Sandstone and Blackwater, but the trail also has trail goers traveling to Finn's in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as well as Drawdy in Boone County.
Travelers are not only given the falls to visit, but also have the opportunity to win prizes along the way. By registering online, they will receive a “West Virginia Waterfall Trail Passport,” which they can check off as they visit the different falls on the list.
As visitors check in at more locations, they will unlock prizes along the way. After three locations they will receive a waterfall trail sticker, after 10 a waterfall trail water bottle and once they have been to 20 locations, they will receive an official waterfall trail T-shirt.
“Breathtaking waterfalls are everywhere in our 1.5 million acres of parks and public lands, making this trail a must-experience activity for adventure-seekers this summer,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, in a news release.
A survey done by Destination Analysts showed that 70% of travelers call “seeing scenic beauty” an important trip characteristic for 2022. With the state of West Virginia having over 200 waterfalls to choose from, these 29 present the chance for trail goers to explore a small portion of some of the best the state has to offer.
