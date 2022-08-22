The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX police icon5.jpg
Metro Creative photo

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A West Virginia man was arrested on several felony charges Monday after police said he claimed to have explosive devices at a federal building and a church.

The devices turned out to be fake, but James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield, faces two counts of possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, one count of false reports concerning bombs or explosive devices, and two counts of threats of terrorist acts, Police Chief Dennis Dillow said at a news conference.

