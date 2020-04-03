West Virginia native Bill Withers, the soul singer and songwriter known for the hits “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day,” has died at age 81.
His family confirmed his death to media outlets Friday, citing heart complications as the cause.
Withers’ works, which also included “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Just the Two of Us,” have long been considered an indispensable part of popular culture.
Born into a miner’s family of 13 children in Slab Fork, Raleigh County, Withers’ mother moved the family to Beckley when he was 3.
According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, by the time he was 15, Withers was singing with gospel groups in the Beckley area and playing baseball. He spent a summer in the 1950s playing professional baseball in the Negro League. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Navy where he spent the next nine years.
Withers was discharged in 1965, and moved to Los Angeles in 1968 to pursue a full-time music career. In 1970, Clarence Avant of Sussex Records introduced Withers to Booker T. Jones of the band Booker T. and the M.G.s. In 1971, Withers released his first album, “Just As I Am,” including his first Grammy-winning song, “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Sussex released “Lean On Me” in April 1972. It topped the charts on July 8, 1972, where it remained for three weeks.
After his last studio record in 1985, Withers took the road less traveled by choosing family life rather than continuing the pursuits of fame.
He remained active in music through his publishing company. In addition to his Grammy in 1972 for “Ain’t No Sunshine,” he won a Grammy in 1982 for “Just the Two of Us,” and another in 1988 for “Lean on Me,” remade that year by the band Club Nouveau.
In 2007, Withers was among the first class to be inducted in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. In 2015, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
“Bill Withers was a sage. He was a student of the human condition and found ways to write honest, direct and intensely personal songs in plainspoken language, memorable melodies and infectious grooves,” Travis Stimeling, WVU assistant professor of musicology, said in a release. “Beloved by thousands, he was a man of integrity who refused to be swayed by the demands of the music industry. And he spent his life championing those who needed a champion. We were lucky to live on the same planet as him.”
Withers was given an honorary doctorate at West Virginia University in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and two children, Todd and Kori.