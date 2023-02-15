The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials said Wednesday that Ohio River monitoring results suggest no drinking water threats from a train derailment some two dozen miles north of West Virginia in East Palestine, Ohio, that has sparked environmental health concerns.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said Wednesday the DEP is still coordinating with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitary Commission, known as ORSANCO, to track a plume of contaminants slowly moving down the Ohio River.

