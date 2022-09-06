Cooper Belville's 91 pound award winning pumpkin sits on display as people gather around to look following the Large Pumpkin Auction on Sunday, October, 3, 2021, at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton.
MILTON — The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Pumpkin Park in Milton from Oct. 6-9.
Since 1986, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival has celebrated autumn and the season's iconic gourd, becoming one of the state’s largest fests. It originally was designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins. Located between Huntington and Charleston along the Interstate 64 corridor, the festival attracts attention from throughout the region. Each October, more than 40,000 people travel to Milton for the event.
This year's parade will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7, the festival will welcome students for School Day from 9 a.m. to noon, and will then open to the public from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8.
The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $10 those days.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.