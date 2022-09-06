The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Pumpkin Park in Milton from Oct. 6-9.

Since 1986, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival has celebrated autumn and the season's iconic gourd, becoming one of the state’s largest fests. It originally was designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins. Located between Huntington and Charleston along the Interstate 64 corridor, the festival attracts attention from throughout the region. Each October, more than 40,000 people travel to Milton for the event. 

20211010 pumpkinfestival 09.jpg
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival continues on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Pumpkin Park in Milton.
20211010 pumpkinfestival 08.jpg
An artisan creates a glass pumpkin as the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival continues on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Pumpkin Park in Milton.
20211011_hd_auction
Cooper Belville's 91 pound award winning pumpkin sits on display as people gather around to look following the Large Pumpkin Auction on Sunday, October, 3, 2021, at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton.

