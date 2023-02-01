CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) will return to offering Similac products only, effective March 1, the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health announced Tuesday.
WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30.
“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” said Heidi Staats, director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services, in a news release. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”
WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands and types of formula for purchase using eWIC benefits in March 2022 while the manufacturer of Similac products, Abbott Nutrition, made new formulas and dispersed products to grocery stores.
