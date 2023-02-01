The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220522 babyformula 02.jpg
Jim Forth holds a container of Similac, West Virginia’s top seller, on Friday at Tower FoodFair in Barboursville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) will return to offering Similac products only, effective March 1, the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health announced Tuesday.

WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30.

