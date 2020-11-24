HUNTINGTON — A Cabell Midland football player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the Knights are still currently eligible to compete in Sunday’s Class AAA semifinal against Bridgeport, according to Bernie Dolan, West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission executive director.
Dolan confirmed he received a call from Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons in regards to the matter Tuesday, but that Sunday’s scheduled Class AAA semifinal is on for 3 p.m., as long as Cabell County is eligible to play on Saturday’s map.
“We were told they have an all-clear from the health department,” Dolan said of his conversation with Parsons. “I said, ‘Just make sure it’s in writing.’”
Dolan said that, throughout the season in all sports, the WVSSAC policy has been for county health officials to determine the needs of schools and sports programs for contact tracing and other issues related to COVID-19.
“That’s been our protocol all along,” Dolan said. “Quite honestly, we don’t have any power for that. It’s been left up to the health department of each county to do their contact tracing and follow whatever protocols they have. In this case, it is Cabell County’s health department that is leading the charge, just as it would be in any county where this took place.”
Dolan, who said he was unsure if Bridgeport — Midland’s opponent — was aware of the situation, said that if the health department gives the OK for the team to continue and the game to proceed, the game will proceed as scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday in Ona.
It brings up an interesting scenario for this weekend.
Aside from the positive test reported Tuesday, Cabell Midland is not eligible to play this week due to the state’s COVID-19 map, which dictates eligibility for sports competition. On that map, which is released at 5 p.m. each Saturday, Cabell County was orange last week.
That orange designation kept the Knights from competing Friday or Saturday, which forced the game with Bridgeport to be scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.
For the game to take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Cabell County must get back to gold status on the new map, which comes out Saturday.
So far this week, Cabell County has trended in the right direction, moving into gold status over the past three days, which needs to continue for the game to go on as scheduled.
Should the teams be able to meet Sunday, the winner would move on to the Class AAA Championship against the winner of the South Charleston-Musselman matchup — also scheduled for Sunday.
Kanawha County has been in yellow and gold in each of the past seven days, meaning that South Charleston is in good standing, as of now.
However, Musselman — located in Berkeley County — was in red status last week and has stayed there for six straight days, making their return to gold status highly unlikely at this point.
Cabell Midland, the top seed in Class AAA, has yet to play a game in the postseason, with two opponents — John Marshall and Spring Mills — not being able to play under the state’s COVID-19 map.