A researcher at West Virginia University expects “substantial” betting, more than for any other single sporting event in the United States, during this weekend's Super Bowl as more states are legalizing gambling and expanding options.
“Widespread legal sports betting has substantially increased the amount of money bet on the Super Bowl. People still wager a lot on the spread, but they also place a lot of ‘proposition’ bets for things like first player to score, first sack, etc. It is also amazing that a lot of people like to bet on the coin toss which is completely random,” Humphreys said.
Land-based sports betting was legalized in West Virginia as of March 9, 2018. In August 2022, West Virginia generated $2.9 million from sports betting, up from the previous month's total of $2.62 million.
“The National Football League is bet on more often because of the widespread television coverage of its games. Evidence shows that betting on sporting events and watching them on TV are complementary activities,” he said. “Fans get more enjoyment from watching a game when they have a bet on the outcome. Also, the NFL schedule lends itself to betting with fewer games than in baseball, basketball and hockey”
