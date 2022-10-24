The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wynonna Judd Performs on NBC's Today Show
Wynonna Judd performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. 

 Charles Sykes | Invision/AP

“The Judds: The Final Tour” is making a stop at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. 

Following the death of her mother, 76-year-old Naomi Judd, earlier this year, Wynonna Judd made the announcement about extending the tour herself Monday morning on the Today Show.

