A Society of Yeager Scholars medallion is shown.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The 2023 application cycle for the Society of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University has begun. 

The Yeager program is a competitive full-ride undergraduate scholarship program that covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies. The application period will close Dec. 15.

