World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma tweeted about his recent visit to West Virginia.
He was in the area for a concert with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Sept. 29. During his stay, he toured local sites and even gave a few impromptu concerts.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 10:54 am
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 10:54 am
“Last month, I was in West Virginia, where I had the privilege of sharing music, meals, and nature with young people, artists, scientists, miners, and others,” read Ma’s tweet from Oct. 20, followed by eight photos.
