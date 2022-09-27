Entries are accepted until Friday, Sept. 30 and winners will be announced at 10 a.m. that morning.
According to The Washington Post, Hayes' daughter Lela decided "Fancy Like," a song about a date night at chain restaurant Applebees, needed an accompanying dance on the social media video app TikTok. The pair spent about an hour coming up with the routine before Hayes posted it, eventually racking up tens of millions of views.
"Fancy Like" not only blew up on TikTok — it also dominated airwaves, was featured in commercials and garnered Walker a Billboard Music Award. Hayes will be honored by CMT next month as one of its 2022 Artists of the Year.
His Huntington performance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for the concert are still on sale and start at $30.
Huntington is the second stop on the “Glad You’re Here Tour” tour and country music band Parmalee will also be performing.
